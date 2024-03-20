“Hy is dood, is verby met hom.’’ These were the chilling remarks of a self-confessed gang hitman, allegedly hired by Nafiz Modack and a group of skollies, as he recalled the day he shot and killed the 74-year-old father of a Hawks detective.

Taking the stand for a second day at the Western Cape High Court, the 38-year-old hitman, who can only be identified as “Mr A”, lifted the lid on events leading up to the murder of Nicolaas Heerschap. Heerschap, 74, was killed in Melkbosstrand in July 2019 in an alleged hit meant for his son. Addressing the court, the hitman, who is currently serving a 25-year sentence for the murder, confessed to being a member of the Terrible West Siders gang.

Cape Town 10-4-2022 Nico Heerschap, 74, was shot dead outside his home in a case of mistaken identity. Picture supplied He has already outed Moegamat Toufeek “Bubbles” Brown as the leader of the gang and identified Riyaat Gesant, Fagmeed Kelly and Mario Pietersen as his henchmen. Mr A said he was approached by the three henchmen who told him they needed him for a job, but warned that it would result in prison time, but he said he was not bang of the mang. He claimed he was selected as he was “ou gewoond” walking in “white people’s areas with klomp MyCiTi”.

The hitman said he was told by Bubbles that there was a “big boss” who would pay R60 000 for the murder and he agreed to be the main shooter. He claimed they were given a black Mercedes-Benz to carry out the hit and agreed to wear special clothing including reflector bibs. On arrival at Heerschap’s home, he said the shooting happened quickly, as he saw the Jeep described to him reversing out of the driveway.

After firing two shots through the driver’s window, the hitman said he ran towards the Merc to escape but glanced back. Mr A says: “I saw the wheels of the car were still spinning and then I knew, hy is dood, is verby met hom.” But he said he was left confused as he realised that the target was an elderly white man in an affluent suburb that did not fit the profile of usual gang hit victims.