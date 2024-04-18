Judgement day looms for the men accused of raping and murdering Heinz Park teen, Janika Mello, as final arguments have been heard at the Western Cape High Court. After months of hearings, murder accused Leeroy Rose and Allester Abraham returned to court where the state called for the duo to be found guilty on all charges.

The 14-year-old girl, who was a Grade 6 pupil at Northwood Primary School in Woodlands, went to a karaoke at Portlands High School to support a local soccer club on 31 August 2019. Murdered: Janika Mello, 14. Picture supplied The teen was later dropped off by a taxi close to her home and her half-naked body was found in her backyard the following morning. According to crime scene photographs, cops found multiple used condoms on the scene while the post-portmen report indicated that she had multiple vaginal and anal injuries.

Rose turned on his co-accused and claimed he saw Abraham throw a rock on Janika’s head. In his defence, Abraham claimed he was at home at the time of the murder and brought his ouma, Suzette Prins, who told the court that he arrived at home at about 2.30am the next day, which is reportedly the estimated time of Janika’s death. During the arguments, the state said the blood found on the jeans of Rose showed he was present during the murder while medical evidence presented to the court showed that Janika had been killed by two individuals.