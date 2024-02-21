Horrific details surrounding the injuries which led to the death of slain Heinz Park teen Janika Mello were submitted to the Western Cape High Court yesterday as her hartseer family gathered for the continuation of the trial. Janika’s family braved the court sitting on what would have been her 19th birthday, as the men accused of violently raping and killing her returned to court.

Leeroy Rose and Allester Abrams have pleaded not guilty to murdering the 14-year-old meisie who was found raped and bashed to death in the backyard of her home. On 31 August in 2019, Janika, who was a Grade 6 pupil at Northwood Primary School in Woodlands, had gone to a karaoke at Portlands High School to support a local soccer club. Condoms found at Janika’s crime scene pic supplied The teen was later dropped off by a taxi close to her home and her body was found in her backyard the following morning.

According to crime scene photographs, police found multiple used condoms on the scene while the post-mortem report indicates that she had multiple vaginal and anal injuries. The report lists over 20 injuries which include blows to her head, neck, arms and genital areas, and names the cause of death as blunt force injuries to the head and neck. The report was not read out in court and the duo have not contested any of the findings.