Rocklands residents say they are being rocked by an onslaught of gang fights following the recent murder of former Americans gang boss, Mogamat Sadeka Madatt. Residents living in former Americans gang strongholds say they fear for the safety of their children as members of the Fancy Boys gang have embarked on a hostile takeover of the drug turf formerly run by Sadeka’s late brother, Kaldimola ‘Dimes’ Madatt.

According to eyewitnesses, Sadeka was shot and killed as he returned to his Kapteinsklip Informal Settlement home two weeks ago. Discovered: A gangster found dead on Sunday. Picture supplied He had reportedly walked with a friend to draw money from an ATM and buy food when he was spotted by members of the rival gang. Wife Malikah, 38, told the Daily Voice that despite not being involved in gang activity Sadeka had come under attack.

Cops busted Abubakar Coetzee, 38, for the murder. According to a 56-year-old resident, they got a skrik when the body of an alleged Americans gangster was found on a veldjie near Defiant Crescent on Sunday. “He was attacked because he refused to join the Fancy Boys. Everyone who refuses to join the Fancy Boys gets killed. On Monday the Fancy Boys came to shoot at Dimes’ house and everyone was living in fear.