The Helderberg man whose body was found with multiple stab wounds earlier this month is believed to be a resident of Lwandle. The man was identified as Sbusiso Mboyiya, 31, who was lying in an open field in De Kok Street in Strand on Monday, 18 March 2024, where passers-by made the gruesome discovery.

He was found lying on his stomach with stab wounds to his head. At the time, Mboyiya was said to have been found dead without shoes on, and it appeared that he had been robbed. Police confirmed yesterday that the motive behind Mboyiya’s death is suspected to be a robbery.

Police spokesperson, Anelisiwe Manyana, says: “Strand police registered a murder case following an incident where an unknown man sustained fatal injuries near Morkel Cottage, De Kock Street on Monday 18 March 2024. “Police members attended the crime scene where they found a body of a man lying on an open field with stab wounds. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical practitioner.” Manyana says cops are yet to make an arrest in the case.

Mboyiya’s relatives could not be reached for comment yesterday. Meanwhile, the area where his body was discovered is notorious for crimes of this nature. The murder has also caused concern for the Strand Community Policing Forum (CPF) who said robberies are on the rise.