Somerset West police have asked mense in the Helderberg to help identify a man who tragically died in a car accident on the N2 highway. The incident took place just before 12pm on Tuesday when the unknown man ran over the highway and was knocked down by a motorist.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene after it is thought that he was struck on the left side of the car. He appears to be a coloured male in his 30s and was wearing grey tracksuit pants, brown jacket and blue takkies. Following the incident, police are now investigating a case for culpable homicide.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, confirms: “Somerset West police registered a culpable homicide case for investigation following a fatal accident on the N2 in Somerset West on Tuesday at about 11.20am where an unknown man was fatally injured. Sergeant Wesley Twigg “According to reports the victim ran across the national road when he was hit by a vehicle. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel.” Twigg says that the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.