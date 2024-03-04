The community of Pelican Park are in shock following the murder of a well-known autistic man. Cameron Naidoo, 23, was stabbed to death and his body was found on Friday evening in a bush, just metres away from his home in Dove Street.

The discovery was made by residents who launched a search after Cameron had gone missing the day before. Cameron was reported missing by his mother Tamla Naidoo on Thursday evening after she followed up on several leads of his whereabouts. She also watched CCTV footage from residents’ properties which showed Cameron walking with a man known to the family in the direction of the nearby bush.

Tamla says after that her son was not seen again. The hartseer mother says: “A large group of people went to the bush, they found his body within ten minutes. Cameron Naidoo, 23, was allegedly stabbed to death and his body was found on Friday evening in a bush, metres away from his home in Dove Street. Picture: Leon Knipe Cameron parents Parents Eugene Williams and Tamla Naidoo Cameron was discovered lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds to his body and his hands and feet were tied with a black belt. His cellphone was also missing.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed that cops are investigating a murder case following the discovery in Beek Road, Pelican Park on Friday. Van Wyk explains: “According to reports, SAPS members were on duty when they received a complaint of murder. “On their arrival at the crime scene, they found the deceased lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds to his body and his hands were tied up with a black belt.”

According to a source, community members found the man who was last seen with Cameron on the CCTV footage and beat him up, and that he was arrested. Community of Pelican Park are in shock following the murder of a well-known autistic man Cameron in their community. Picture: Leon Knipe However, according to Van Wyk no arrests have been made yet: “The motive for this incident forms part of the police investigation. The suspect/s are yet to be arrested.” A heartbroken Tamla tells the Daily Voice that following his completion of a two-year learnership at the Living Link in 2022, a training program for persons with intellectual disabilities and learning challenges, Cameron was set to begin an internship next week.