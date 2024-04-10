A father of four has died after he was crushed by a huge tree on Sunday during a gale-force wind storm. Paarl resident Alfons Kakwata, originally from Namibia, was killed while at work.

The security guard was patrolling the Diemersfontein Estate farm in Wellington at around 8am when a giant tree was blown over by the strong wind and fell on him. Father of four: Alfons Kakwata. Picture supplied His wife Katrina Kakwata says she spoke to her husband minutes before the freak accident. “I called him to tell him that a neighbour’s zinc (sheet) flew and broke our window, he said we would talk about it when he gets home.

“Around 9am, my brother-in-law told me he was going to come and see me. I immediately had a bad feeling, it got worse when I saw his bosses coming into my home. “They told me there was an accident, he was on a quad bike and he got off it and a tree fell on him, it was because of the strong winds. He died instantly. My children are really broken.” She describes Alfons as a good husband and father.

Heartche: Wife Katrina and her son Wesley. Photographer: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. “He never waited for Valentine’s or our (wedding) anniversary which we are supposed to celebrate today. He would show me love every day and I am really going to miss him,” the heartbroken widow says. Police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie says Wellington SAPS are investigating the matter: “Preliminary information reveals that the adult male was patrolling along the fence of the property with a quad bike when a tree fell on him. He succumbed to multiple injuries. An autopsy will be done during the week to determine the possible cause of death.” Alfons is the only known casualty of the extreme weather conditions which started on Saturday, and that has left hundreds of people homeless.

According to City’s Disaster Risk Management (DRM) spokesperson Charlotte Powell, 2779 structures in various areas were damaged including Delft, Mitchells Plain, Khayelitsha, Blue Downs, Somerset West, Monwabisi and Strand. Approximately 400 structures in Monwabisi were damaged and many affected residents are sheltering with friends and family. The DRM has arranged humanitarian relief through its NGO partners, while the Roads Department is assisting with the provision of sand in some areas. Many corporate companies have also heeded the call for donations.