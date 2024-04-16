Sentencing proceedings for convicted serial killer Johan Williams are hamstrung after the Legal Aid Board refused to appoint another lawyer for him, saying Williams was ‘unreasonable’. The Boland killer caused a stir at the Western Cape High Court on Monday where he announced his plans to appeal Legal Aid’s decision, delaying proceedings yet again.

After years of delays and court room shenanigans Williams was found guilty on 20 charges which include murder, rape, kidnapping and assault earlier this year. He had lured three women to a farm in Wellington under false pretences of job offers and murdered them. Murder victim: Chantell Mathyssen. Picture supplied He was busted in July 2018 for the murder of missing Kuils River mom, Chantell Mathyssen. The 21-year-old mother’s body was found on Aubon Rue Farm after Williams promised her a job in Wellington.

During the trial his former girlfriend also testified against him and told the court about the text messages between him and another victim, Maria Isaacs,33. Maria was taken by her cousin Magdalena to meet with Williams on 16 June 2018 at Wellington Police Station. Maria left with Williams and her family never heard from her again.

Her body was also discovered on Aubon Rue Farm on the same day as Chantell while her personal belongings were found in Williams’ possession. She had been strangled to death. Williams also led cops to the site where he buried mom Natalie Jonkers, 35, several years earlier. He was found guilty earlier this year but immediately fired the Legal Aid legal representative before sentencing proceedings could start.