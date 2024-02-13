The murder trial for the notorious “Boland Serial Killer” came to an abrupt halt yesterday at the Western Cape High Court after he failed to bring a defence case. Johan Williams stunned the court when he opted not to take the stand despite earlier stating that he would.

After months of hearings where State witnesses pointed at him as the killer of three women, Williams who rejected a plea deal, apparently had nothing to say for himself. It is believed that his family refused to testify in his defence. Williams was busted in July 2018 for the murder of missing Kuils River mom, Chantell Mathyssen.

Chantell Mathyssen.pic supplied The 21-year-old’s body was found on Aubon Rue Farm weeks after she was allegedly lured to Wellington by Williams, who had promised her a job. Williams faces 20 charges which include rape, kidnapping and murder. During the trial, his former girlfriend also testified against him and told the court about the text messages between him and another victim, Maria Isaacs, 33.

According to the State’s case, Maria was taken by her cousin Magdalena to meet with Williams on 16 June 2018 at Wellington Police Station. Maria then allegedly left with Williams and her family never heard from her again. In July 2018, Maria’s body was also discovered on Aubon Rue Farm while her personal belongings were found in Williams’ possession. She had been strangled to death.