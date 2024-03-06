The convicted Boland serial killer who lured women to their death with the promise of a job, laughed hysterically in the Western Cape High Court as he fired his lawyer, delaying his sentencing proceedings by at least another month. On 20 February, Johan Williams, was found guilty on three counts of murder, six counts of kidnapping, six counts of rape, assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, attempted rape, failure to comply with a protection order, housebreaking with the intent to commit arson and arson.

During his court appearance on Monday, Williams made another U-turn and fired his attorney, Jacques du Preez, causing a further delay. Due to this, Williams now has to get a new Legal Aid lawyer on record before being sentenced. This is Williams’ last victim, Chantell Matthysen, was left bewildered by his latest tactic. Since the start of this trial, Williams has fired several Legal Aid lawyers.

Speaking to IOL, the mother of Williams’ last victim, Chantell Matthysen, was left bewildered by his latest tactic. Chantell was only 21 years old at the time of her murder. He also killed Natalie Jonkers, 35, and Maria Isaacs, 33. All the women were found tied up and strangled. The bodies of Chantell and Isaacs were found in July 2018 on Aubon Rue Farm in the Boland area. Chantell’s mother, Carol Petersen, says: “I am angry. Again, he is just taunting us.”