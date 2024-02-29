Proteas fast bowler Dane Paterson was the star of the show for Western Province on the first day of their 4-Day Series final against the Lions at the Wanderers. The 34-year-old destroyed the hosts’ top order after his captain Kyle Verreynne won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Sharing the new ball with fellow Protea Beuran Hendricks, Pater- son took 5/31 and Mihlali Mpongwana 4/41 as they bowled out their hosts for just 225 to put WP on the front foot heading into Day Two. In truth, they should have been further in the driving seat after the Lions were on 35/5 at one stage. STUMPS DAY 1 | World Sports Betting Western Province 49/0 (9).



Moore (35*), de Zorzi (12*).



Earlier we dismissed DP World Lions by 225 all out.



Paterson 5/31, Mpongwana 4/41. #WPcricket #WozaNawe #BoysInBlue💙 #4DaySeries #WSBWP🧡 pic.twitter.com/jC2mboMSCc — Western Province Men (@WP_Blitz) February 28, 2024 Paterson was the man responsible for the early damage, trapping Joshua Richards (1) leg before and then removing Zubayr Hamza (caught at first slip for 0) with the next ball.

When Temba Bavuma (0) edged a delivery to Verreynne, the Lions were on 13/3. With their top order blown away, they needed a hero or a few and Wiaan Mulder (41), Delano Potgieter (81) and a stubborn Malusi Siboto (32) answered the call to take them to a respectable total. Mulder with Lions 𝐯![CDATA[]]>𝐬 TdZ with WP 😍![CDATA[]]>🍿



Go well, boys 💙 pic.twitter.com/qIbeuiOlXb — Durban's Super Giants (@DurbansSG) February 28, 2024 When play resumes at 10am today, WP will continue their first innings on 49/0 with Tony de Zorzi (12*) and Edward Moore (35*) at the crease.