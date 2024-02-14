Proteas coach Shukri Conrad asked his makeshift South African team to put up a fight in the second Test against New Zealand and that’s what they are doing according to David Bedingham. Playing with six debutants in the first Test against the Kiwis, SA were embarrassed by 281 runs as the gap between the first-class manne and international cricket was clearly showing.

But Bedingham, who made his debut against India in December last year and is one of a handful of players seriously pushing for a spot in the ‘rea’’ Test side, says this second Test is different. Debutant: Shaun von Berg. Picture: supplied SA already bettered their first innings score in the first Test of 162 all out, ending yesterday’s first day on 220/6. At 101/5 the threat of a big implosion was real, with opener Clyde Fortuin getting a first-baller, captain Neil Brand 25, Raynard van Tonder 32, Zubayr Hamza 20 and Keegan Petersen 2.

With Ravi Ravindra wreaking havoc with 3/33, Bedingham scored 39 to pave the way for a light fightback by Ruan de Swardt (55*) and debutant Shaun von Berg (34*). Pleased: David Bedingham. Picture: supplied Of their fightback, Bedingham says: “New Zealand are still on top, but it’s nice to see some fight. The coach asked for some fight coming into this Test and I’m glad we showed lots of fight - especially at the end, I think Shaun and Patches [De Swardt] batted really, really well…” ‘Patches’ and Von Berg would have asked for guard on Day Two at 12am this morning, with Dane Piedt, Tshepo Moreki and Dane Paterson yet to bat.