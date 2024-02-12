Proteas batting consultant for their tour of New Zealand, Imraan Khan, reckons they will be better in all departments in the second and final Test against their hosts. South Africa take the field at Seddon Park on Tuesday on the back of an embarrassing 281-run loss inside four days in the first Test.

With six of their players making their debuts in the clash because regular Proteas starters were involved in the SA20 back home, the gap between Test cricket and SA’s local game was woefully exposed. Batting guru: Imraan Khan. Picture: supplied But Khan reckons its onwards and upwards for captain Neil Brand and his span as they prepare to take the field at 12am. Khan says: “[We are] still positive, we know we’re going to have to be a lot better in all the departments such as batting, bowling and fielding.