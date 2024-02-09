Proteas coach Shukri Conrad admits that some of the players currently on tour with him in New Zealand are not yet ready for the rigours of Test cricket. South Africa found that out the hard way when they were beaten by 281 runs in the first five-dayer against their hosts, with no fewer than six players making their Test debuts in that match.

Ahead of next week’s second and final Test of the series, Conrad says when asked if the defeat highlighted the big gap between first-class cricket and Tests: “Yes, if I am brutally honest.” He then says of the lessons learnt: “The relentless pressure a bowling attack puts on you – they don’t bowl better away swingers or inswingers or bouncers [in Tests], they just bowl less bad balls and similarly from a batting perspective. “As soon as you err, whether on line or length, you get punished. Those were the harsh learnings for our guys…”