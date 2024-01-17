Edward Moore became the fourth member of the Western Province team to be called up for national duty in New Zealand.
Cricket South Africa yesterday announced that Test coach Shukri Conrad added the prolific Province player to his squad for their two-match Test series in New Zealand.
Moore joins provincial teammates David Bedingham, Dane Paterson and Mihlali Mpongwana in the squad.
The 30-year-old opener caught the eye of the national selectors after scoring 414 runs at an average of 51.75 in the 4-Day Series.
Those runs include two centuries to take his first-class ton tally to 17, with a top score of 228.
The Proteas will depart for New Zealand on Friday, with the team first facing the hosts on February 4 at Mount Maunganui.
Proteas squad: Neil Brand (captain), David Bedingham, Ruan de Swardt, Clyde Fortuin, Zubayr Hamza, Edward Moore, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Duanne Olivier, Dane Paterson, Keegan Petersen, Dane Piedt, Raynard van Tonder, Shaun von Berg and Khaya Zondo.