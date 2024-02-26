Western Province smashed the Dolphins by an innings and 259 runs to force their way into the 4-Day Series final. The 1Day Cup champions needed a big win over the then-log leading visitors from Durban at Newlands to make the top two and qualify for the decider.

Entering the match in fourth place, WP responded like true champs and thanks to centuries from Daniel Smith (106), Gavin Kaplan (173) and the captain himself Verreynne (135) posted a helse 592/6 declared at Newlands in their first innings. Star turn: WP’s Kyle Simmonds. Picture: @WP_Blitz Nandre Burger (3/66) and Beuran Hendricks (4/22) then combined to bowl the visitors out for just 202 runs in their first innings, setting up the follow on. Kyle Simmonds then spun a web around the Dolphins batsmen and took 7/39 to bowl them all out for just 131 to send Province to the final.

WP will now face the Lions in the final at the Wanderers from Wednesday. Putting in Worldly performances this week.🏏![CDATA[]]>😍



It was what was needed to get us into the final of the CSA 4-Day Series.



Daniel Smith 106

Gavin Kaplan 173

Kyle Verreynne 135

Of making the final two, Verreynne says: "We are really happy to get a win and more importantly getting to the final. That has been a big goal of ours for the last couple of seasons to make it to the back-end of a four-day series. "So we're really, really happy with that…