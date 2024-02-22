Daniel Smith and Tony de Zorzi scored 179 runs for the first wicket to put Western Province in the driving seat on Day One of their 4-Day Series clash against the log-leading Dolphins at Newlands on Wednesday. In what is a must-win for the fourth-placed Province in the final round-robin match if they want to make the final, WP won the toss and decided to bat first.

Their openers were vuurwarm, with Protea De Zorzi scoring 72 before he was caught at midwicket off the bowling of Prenelan Subrayen. STUMPS DAY 1 | World Sports Betting Western Province 399/3 (98).



Kaplan (93*), Verreynne (60*). Smith 106, de Zorzi 72, Vallie 45.



Subrayen 2/31. #WPcricket #westernprovince #BoysInBlue💙 #4DaySeries #WozaNawe #WSBWP pic.twitter.com/RodhENhe52 — Western Province Men (@WP_Blitz) February 21, 2024 Smith continued the good fight and reached the three figure mark, but headed for the pavilion shortly afterwards when he, too, was caught off the bowling of Subrayen (2/31) for 106. Province ended the day on 399/3 after Gavin Kaplan added an unbeaten 93, with captain Kyle Verreynne at the other end on 60 not out.