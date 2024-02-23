Gavin Kaplan scored an uitspatlik 173 runs as Western Province notched up a helse 592/6 declared in their first innings of their 4-Day Series clash against the Dolphins at Newlands on Thursday. Batting at No.4, Kaplan and Kyle Verreynne (135) took the game away from their log-leading visitors with a superb 232-run fourth-wicket stand.

With opener Daniel Smith scoring 106 and Tony de Zorzi adding 72, Province could declare knowing the result is safe on Day Two. 100 up Gavin Kaplan!!🔥![CDATA[]]>😍![CDATA[]]>🏏#westernprovince #BoysInBlue💙 #4DaySeries #WozaNawe #WSBWP🧡 pic.twitter.com/4Mkyz4AJEQ — Western Province Men (@WP_Blitz) February 22, 2024 Requiring a win in the final match of the round-robin phase to stand a chance of making the final of the tournament, WP needed wickets early on. They took five quick wickets spinner Kyle Simmonds taking 2/28 to give themselves a good shot at winning the match.