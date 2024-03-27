Arsenal hardman Declan Rice has called in his Gunners to shoot their shot for the Premier League title this weekend. Rice and his manskap top the table in a three-way race for league honours leading Liverpool by goal difference and holders Manchester City by a single point with 10 games left to play.

And their run-in couldn’t kick off with a tougher test than heading to the champions’ fortress, the Etihad Stadium, for a super Sunday showdown. Concern: Kyle Walker of City. Picture: Mike Egerton Arsenal lead the title race for much of last season, but stumbled in the run-in. But Rice wants his manne to show that they have learned their lessons this time around, having already beaten City in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Boosted by leading out England in his 50th international appearance in a friendly against Belgium last night, Rice says: “We know what a big game it is going to be, a potential title-decider, it’s going to be really tight. Doubtful: Bukayo Saka, right. Picture: EPA-EFE/Daniel Hambury “We have got to go to the Etihad which is going to be really tough, but if you want to get past that barrier of Arsenal being labelled stuff, you have to go there and win. “We have to show that steeliness and character to prove we can be one of the best teams.

“There’s no doubt that City are the best team in the world at the minute, but we have full confidence and belief as a group and the manager that we can get a result.” Ahead of the showdown, Arsenal are hoping that wingers Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka will recover from injury in time, while City are sweating on defender Kyle Walker. Captaining the #ThreeLions for the first time tonight: @_DeclanRice ©️ pic.twitter.com/zfSxdfC9Rj — England (@England) March 26, 2024 [email protected]