Injured Liverpool rightback Trent Alexander-Arnold has fired the first shots ahead of their top-of-the-table Premier League clash against Manchester City on Sunday at 5.45pm. Only one point separates the two teams after 27 matches heading into the Anfield clash and with the Reds playing to win the title for coach Jurgen Klopp in his final season in charge, Alexander-Arnold reckons success means more to them than for Pep Guardiola’s defending champions.

Reks bek: Alexander-Arnold. Picture: Peter Byrne The 25-year-old, who’s out with a knee injury, tells Four Four Two: “It’s tough. We’re up against a machine that’s built to win - that’s the simplest way to describe City and their organisation. “Looking back on this era, although they’ve won more titles than us and have probably been more successful, our trophies will mean more to us and our fanbase because of the situations at both clubs, financially. “How both clubs have built their teams and the manner in which we’ve done it, probably means more to our fans.” City, current holders of the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup, rested their key players in Wednesday night’s Champions League Round of 16 win over Copenhagen.

And after booking a place in the quarterfinal without the likes of Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden, they will have a volle span on Sunday. Guardiola explains: “I know how tired, exhausted some of my players were... we play on Sunday. “So I need fresh legs.”