Liverpool yster Trent Alexander-Arnold believes he is entering prime time at Anfield.
The 25-year-old rightback returns from England duty to his club this weekend when they’ll resume their Premier League campaign in the Merseyside derby against fierce rivals Everton at Anfield on Saturday.
And as the Reds look to continue pushing for top honours again - currently in fourth place and three points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur - Alexander-Arnold believes he’s entering his golden years.
He explains: “I’ve got high dreams and ambitions, and although I’ve achieved a lot of them, there's still so much more that I want to achieve. And it's about going and doing that.
“I’ve realised I’'m not a young player anymore. [I’m] getting into hopefully the peak years of my career and how can I get the best out of that?”.
While coach Jurgen Klopp’s manne have only lost once this season in eight league outings, Everton are in 16th place with only two wins from their eight games.
And having won alles - the FA Cup, League Cup, Prem, Champions League and the Club World Cup among his seven major titles, the 25-year-old says he wants more.
The Scouser tells Channel 4: “The end of last season… that was the foundation to go and build on what I've built from.