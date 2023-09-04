Arsenal scored two late goals to run out 3-1 winners over Manchester United in a dramatic Premier League match on Sunday night. New boy Declan Rice scored in the sixth minute of second half injury time before Gabriel Jesus made the punte vas for the hosts.

Arsenal bossed the early exchanges with United struggling at the Emirates Stadium.Still, it was the visitors who took the lead against the run of play in the 27th minute through Marcus Rashford. United are beaten in north London.#MUFC || #ARSMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 3, 2023 He was played into space by Christian Eriksen and he squared up Ben White and William Saliba to fire past a diving Aaron Ramsdale. But the Gunners hit back 35 seconds after the restart through captain Martin Odegaard’s left-foot finish after a beautiful setup by Gabriel Martinelli as the teams went into the break level.

The boss loved THAT Declan Rice performance ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SxiWWsMPQE — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 3, 2023 Arsenal started the second half as they did the first and thought they had a penalty on the hour mark when referee Anthony Taylor pointed to the spot after Kai Havertz went down under an Aaron Wan-Bissaka challenge. But after a VAR check, the decision was overturned. Bukayo Saka had the chance to fire home from 10 yards in the 81st minute, but his effort was straight at Andre Onana.

🍚 Declan Rice pic.twitter.com/koY5bOuWOG — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 4, 2023 United then thought they had scored a winner through substitute Alejandro Garnacho, but he was just offside. It was, however, Arsenal who grabbed the points when Rice smashed in his first goal for the club from a corner in the sixth minute of injury time. And there was still time for Jesus to fire in Arsenal’s third on the break five minutes later.

Relive an incredible afternoon at Emirates Stadium 👇 pic.twitter.com/uL9wPsKDjQ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 3, 2023 TEAM P W D L F A Pts 1 Man City 4 4 0 0 11 2 12 2 Tottenham 4 3 1 0 11 4 10

3 Liverpool 4 3 1 0 9 3 10 4 West Ham 4 3 1 0 9 4 10 5 Arsenal 4 3 1 0 7 4 10

6 Brighton 4 3 0 1 12 6 9 7 C. Palace 4 2 1 1 5 4 7 8 Brentford 4 1 3 0 8 5 6

9 Forest 4 2 0 2 6 6 6 10 Aston Villa 4 2 0 2 8 9 6 11 Man United 4 2 0 2 5 6 6

12 Chelsea 4 1 1 2 5 5 4 13 Fulham 4 1 1 2 4 10 4 14 Newcastle 4 1 0 3 7 7 3

15 Wolves 4 1 0 3 4 8 3 16 B’mouth 4 0 2 2 4 8 2 17 Sheff. Utd 4 0 1 3 4 7 1