Outgoing Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp wants his manne to build momentum with his span still in the hunt for an unprecedented quadruple. With the League Cup already in the bag this season, they trail Premier League leaders Arsenal due to goal difference, before they host Sparta Prague in tonight’s 10pm Europa League last-16 second leg and taking on aartsvyande Manchester United in the FA Cup quarterfinals on Sunday.

Despite being in the midst of an injury crisis, Klopp’s manne take to the Anfield pitch with a 5-1 aggregate lead and boosted by their 1-1 comeback league draw with holders Manchester City on Sunday. Matchday under the Anfield lights 💫#UEL | #WalkOn pic.twitter.com/IFXnvx5I6d — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 14, 2024 Ahead of the clash, the German says: “We have our challenge now. We play tomorrow and on Sunday. “We just play the games. Maybe in the moment we have momentum. I don't know if we still have it, we did at the weekend. Good results always help.

The boys are quite consistent but it's a long run-in in all competitions and we are not even close to the finish line. “Sparta Prague wants to put things right and we have to play a good football match.” Meanwhile, midfielder Dominik Szobozslai says he and manskap are gelling and getting better.