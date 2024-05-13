An e-hailing taxi driver and an accomplice allegedly raped and robbed a female passenger on Friday. According to the police, the young woman requested a taxi from Boston.

Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie reports: “Bellville SAPS registered cases of robbery with a firearm and rape which occurred on Friday at about 9.25pm in Alexander Street in Bellville. “Preliminary information suggests that the 21-year-old victim summoned the vehicle to take her home from work. She was fetched by a foreign driver who instructed her to sit at the back of the hatchback vehicle. Horrfic: Two women were allegedly stabbed by Bolt driver last week. Picture: from facebook “While they were travelling towards her destination, a second foreign suspect allegedly appeared from the boot and threatened her with a firearm, demanding her belongings.

“He robbed her of her laptop, cellphone, work scanner and headphones. The suspect then violated the victim where after they dropped her on the side of the road. “They also attempted to demand money from her family but were unsuccessful. No arrests have been made yet.” Bellville Community Police Forum (CPF) Emre Uygun urged cops to work around the clock to catch the culprits.

Uygun says: “Additionally, we call on the MEC for mobility to implement more stringent measures to ensure the safety of e-hailing passengers and drivers. “We demand swift action to prevent such heinous crimes from occurring in the future." Pojie appealed to anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

Meanwhile, earlier on Friday, the Bolt driver who was arrested for allegedly stabbing two young women in Table View appeared in court. While maintaining his innocence, Benedict Chitungo handed himself over to the police on Wednesday following the incident on 4 May. He appeared at Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Friday charged with two counts of attempted murder.

The case was postponed until 17 May for bail information and to verify his status in the country. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said according to reports, a group of friends arranged for a Bolt driver to pick them up in Monte Vista to be taken to Dunoon. Van Wyk explains: “The driver wanted to drop them off at a fuel station near the entrance to Dunoon, as he said it was unsafe for him to go into Dunoon.

“When he asked for payment, the application (Bolt app) did not accept the payment and the driver was asked to take them to an ATM. “The payment was made and when the victims asked for change, the driver drove to Table View SAPS. He was told to take the clients to the address they asked to be dropped. “The driver left the station with all the passengers but did not take them to Dunoon.