Cops have nabbed the Bolt driver who allegedly stabbed two young women during a feud over their drop-off location. The attack took place after the driver allegedly refused to drop the group of friends at their requested location in Dunoon after they had been paid their R90 fare for the trip.

The driver allegedly wanted to dump them at a petrol station, but they refused. The driver then drove with the young women to the Table View police station, but officers at the cop shop apparently instructed him to complete the trip as he had been paid. Victims: Two young women were injured.picture from facebook Later, a physical altercation ensued between the driver and one of the five passengers after he snatched her cellphone as she was recording the incident.

The young woman managed to snatch the phone back. The apparently angry driver then stopped the car and the group of friends ran away, and he chased after them. He stab two of them in the back “with a sharp object resembling a knife”, reports IOL.

Bolt said it was aware of the incident and was working with police to find the driver. Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk confirms that the 39-year-old suspect was arrested on Wednesday at his Brooklyn, Milnerton, residence. “He will appear at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Friday on a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.”