A Tafelsig resident says what seemed like a straightforward deal with a Facebook car seller has turned into a nightmare after skollies stopped him in the road when he drove his new car. The day following the purchase, Bradley Kayter says he was stopped by skollies who questioned his gang affiliation based on the car he was driving.

Concerned for his safety and troubled by the incident, Bradley promptly returned the Audi A4 2.0 T, which he bought for R61K, to Ishraat Kader, proposing that he replace it with either a VW Polo or Toyota Yaris. He says Ishraat agreed to the exchange, but that marked the beginning of a two-month ordeal. Concerned: Bradley Kayter. Picture: supplied Bradley says despite numerous calls and visits to Ishraat, he has neither received the replacement car nor a refund for the Audi.

“Everytime we try to contact him he is out of town, and he told us that he had sold the car to a car dealership and it’s a process to be refunded,” says Bradley. When the Daily Voice contacted Ishraat, he said he was legit and not out to scam Bradley. "I will not run away with his money; he will get his money before the 29th (of May),“ he said.