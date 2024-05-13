As the rescue and recovery efforts entered day seven at the site of the collapsed building at 75 Victoria Street in George, operations continued with new vigour after the successful extraction of Gabriel Guambe on Saturday morning. Sadly the death toll rose to 21 on Monday.

As of 12 pm on Sunday, marking 141 hours of operations, the confirmed statistics were as follows: Total individuals on-site during the incident: 81 Rescued and recovered: 53

Of which deceased: 24 Currently hospitalised: 13 Unaccounted for: 28

Tragedy struck last Monday when the five-storey apartment building that was under construction collapsed and trapped 81 workers. Police Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: screenshot Guambe, a tiler, was miraculously located by the rescue team who had heard sounds coming from under the debris, 16 hours after rescue efforts started. He has told rescue workers that he had weight on his legs, which concerned rescuers, and they gave him water as they planned his extraction, with medical experts on hand.

He was eventually pulled out hours after being discovered. In a video shared on X by the municipality, Guambe said: “I’m okay now, I'm okay now, everything is okay. Thank you, God bless you guys.” The authorities said in a statement, that “Mr. Guambe is recovering well... having remarkably sustained only minor injuries," adding that he was in “good spirits”.