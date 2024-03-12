But that’s exactly where the German finds himself with 10 games to go in the Premier League and only one point separating the top three teams.

As it stands, Arsenal (who have not won the league since the Invisibles season in 2003/4) are in first place on goal difference, with Liverpool (playing for their coach in his final season in charge of the club) in second and defending champions Manchester City a point behind them in third.

In it to win it: Pep Guardiola. Picture: EPA/ASH ALLEN

After playing to a 1-1 draw with Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, Klopp, who was unhappy that his team wasn’t awarded a late penalty for Jeremy Doku’s karate-style tackle on Alexis Mac Allister in the box, says of the title race: “I don’t think I have ever been involved in a title race with three teams. Germany was usually Bayern, but in one year we [Dortmund] became champions, it was Leverkusen.

“And here, there was only one team who usually became champions and we stepped in between one time. I don’t think there was a third team around. I don’t know. I literally don’t know if it changes something. We have 10 games to play, so obviously nothing is decided…”