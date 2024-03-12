Outgoing Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp says he’s never been involved in a three-horse race for a league title.
But that’s exactly where the German finds himself with 10 games to go in the Premier League and only one point separating the top three teams.
As it stands, Arsenal (who have not won the league since the Invisibles season in 2003/4) are in first place on goal difference, with Liverpool (playing for their coach in his final season in charge of the club) in second and defending champions Manchester City a point behind them in third.
After playing to a 1-1 draw with Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, Klopp, who was unhappy that his team wasn’t awarded a late penalty for Jeremy Doku’s karate-style tackle on Alexis Mac Allister in the box, says of the title race: “I don’t think I have ever been involved in a title race with three teams. Germany was usually Bayern, but in one year we [Dortmund] became champions, it was Leverkusen.
“And here, there was only one team who usually became champions and we stepped in between one time. I don’t think there was a third team around. I don’t know. I literally don’t know if it changes something. We have 10 games to play, so obviously nothing is decided…”
Guardiola adds of the race to the top: “To us already it was clear. Arsenal last year came back and stayed there for a long time because they are a young team with an exceptional manager.
“There are still 10 games to play, 30 points to play for, one point difference. Still we are there. That is the important thing.”
With FA Cup action coming up this weekend, the teams will have to wait until the end of the month to take the next stride in their race for Prem glory.
Top three and their last 10 games
Relentless until the end 😤— Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 11, 2024
📺 All the best touchline reactions from Saturday's win with Bench Cam 👇
Arsenal (on 64 points):
March 31: Man City (A)
April 3: Luton (H)
April 6: Brighton (A)
April 13: Aston Villa (H)
April 20: Wolves (A)
April 27: Tottenham (A)
May 4: Bournemouth (H)
May 11: Man United (A)
April 19: Everton (H)
Anfield ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3VO132EaMi— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 11, 2024
Liverpool (64 points)
March 31: Brighton (H)
April 4: Sheffield United (H)
April 7: Man United (A)
April 14: Crystal Palace (H)
April 20: Fulham (A)
April 27: West Ham (A)
May 4: Tottenham (H)
May 11: Aston Villa (A)
May 19: Wolves (H)
TBC: Everton (A)
Watch our intense draw at Anfield from a unique angle! 📹— Manchester City (@ManCity) March 11, 2024
Pitcam highlights ⤵️
Man City (63 points)
March 31: Arsenal (H)
April 3: Aston Villa (H)
April 6: Crystal Palace (A)
April 13: Luton (H)
April 20: Tottenham (A)
April 27: Forest (A)
May 4: Wolves (H)
May 11: Fulham (A)
May 19: West Ham (H)
TBC: Brighton (A)