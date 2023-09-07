The Rugby World Cup is now officially a day away with France and New Zealand kicking off proceedings on Friday night. Here we take a closer look at the action to come, who to watch out for and more importantly who will advance from the four pools. Enjoy.

Meet the men tasked with defending the @Springboks' RWC crown 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦#RWC2023 | #RSAvSCO pic.twitter.com/0hoGdiQkpd — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) September 6, 2023 POOL A New Zealand, France, Italy, Uruguay, Namibia Three-time winners New Zealand will tell you that their biggest defeat (35-7) in rugby history suffered against South Africa in their final warm-up match came at just the right time.

Not wanting to enter the tournament with a target on their backs, they are probably right. But the All Blacks are the All Blacks and alongside France, who is looking for a first tournament win on home soil, should exit this group quite comfortably. The biggest match in Pool A is also the first match of the tournament, with in-form hosts France hosting New Zealand on Friday night.

The winner should top the log at the end of the pool phase - unless Italy spring a highly unlikely surprise. The top two teams (which should be France and New Zealand) will face the top two in Pool B. Eish. Main man: France ace Antoine Dupont.Picture credit: Tolga Akmen France scrumhalf Antoine Dupont will be the main man in this group, with the 2021 World Player of the Year carrying the hopes of a nation on his 26-year-old shoulders. The All Blacks have a plethora of game breakers and it will be up to the likes of Shannon Frizell and Ardie Savea to soften up their opponents for Will Jordan and co. to run wild. Also watch out for exciting Italy fullback Ange Capuozzo.

The big name missing from this pool is undoubtedly France flyhalf Romain Ntamack, who will miss the tournament because of injury. Former Springboks coach Allister Coetzee will lead Namibia into battle as they hunt for a first World Cup win in their seventh tournament. Meet your @namibia_rugby side for their opening match of #RWC2023 🇳![CDATA[]]>🇦#ITAvNAM pic.twitter.com/NnviQTO70z — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) September 6, 2023 Prediction:

All Blacks to finish first with France in second. POOL B South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Tonga, Romania.

Two of the world’s top five teams are in the group, with Ireland ranked first, world champions South Africa second and Scotland fifth. Ireland and SA are favoured to go through, but Scotland and even Tonga can spring a surprise. The latter will be without the injured Israel Folau, but with the likes of ex-All Blacks George Moala, Malakai Fekitoa, Vaea Fifita and Charles Piutau a well as former Wallaby Adam Coleman in their squad, they could be a dangerous outfit. Ink in September 23, that’s when South Africa and Ireland cross swords. Having said that, the first match in the pool on Sunday, SA v Scotland, will be a big one too and could set the tone for the rest of the matches in this pool of death.

On the Manie: Bok star Manie Libbok.Picture credit: Wikus de Wet Springboks flyhalf Manie Libbok will be a key player for the defending champions, while World Player of the Year Josh van der Flier will look to drive Ireland forward. Try-hungry big wing Duhan van der Merwe should be watched carefully in the Scottish jumper. Handre Pollard and Lukhanyo Am are the two big players missing in this pool because of injury. The task ahead 👊



All you need to know about how to follow the team during the tournament: https://t.co/qj6O6sdMsP pic.twitter.com/aalk68Pk56 — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) September 6, 2023 Scotland have no fewer than four SA-born players in their squad - WP Nel, Pierre Schoeman, Duhan van der Merwe and Kyle Steyn.

Prediction: South Africa and Ireland to go through to face Pool A’s winners and runners-up. POOL C Wales, Australia, Fiji, Georgia, Portugal

Powerful: Fiji centre Semi Radradra This pool is wide open and could provide for the early shock in the tournament. Wales won two tests all year, Australia none, while Fiji emerged as a big dark horse after beating England recently. Georgia, too, have what it takes to cause an upset on their day. Sunday’s clash between Wales and Fiji will set the tone for this group going forward. Fiji centre Semi Radrara will be tough to bring down, while Wales winger Louis Rees-Zammit will pounce on any open space. Australia, meanwhile, are looking for a new hero and this is the platform for one to step up. Wingers Mark Nawaqanitawase and Marika Koroibete fit that bill.

Flying Fijians forwards coach Graham Dewes speaks about teams preparation for Rugby World Cup.

🇫![CDATA[]]>🇯 VS 🏴![CDATA[]]>󠁧![CDATA[]]>󠁢![CDATA[]]>󠁷![CDATA[]]>󠁬![CDATA[]]>󠁳![CDATA[]]>󠁿#RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/iCRUEtFgKa — Fiji Rugby Union (@fijirugby) September 5, 2023 Michael Hooper and Quade Cooper were the big guns that were shockingly left out of the Wallabies squad by coach Eddie Jone. The closest to Mzansi flavour in this group is Eddie Jones, who was a Bok consultant when South Africa won the World Cup in 2007 and also had a brief few weeks as Stormers coach in 2015. Prediction: We’re going to claim victory for the southern hemisphere in this one, with Australia and Fiji going through.

POOL D England, Japan, Argentina, Samoa, Chile A Rose on the rise: Henry Arundell.Picture credit: Richard Wainwright What a pool this is, with no clear favourite. Argentina (sixth) is ranked highest in the world in this pool, with England coming in at number eight.

But Samoa always up their game at these tournaments and could cause a surprise alongside Japan. You’d have to say the winner between Argentina and England on Saturday will be a shoo-in to finish first. Henry Arundell, 20, is undoubtedly the Englishman to watch alongside fellow back three ace Freddie Steward.

It will be interesting to see Christian Leali’ifano and Lima Sopoaga in the colours of Samoa, while flanker Pablo Matera embodies what Argentina is all about. Pool D awaits...#RWC2023 — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) September 7, 2023 Owen Farrell, thanks to yet another high tackle and subsequent suspension, will miss this weekend’s crunch opener against Argentina. South African-born Japan loose-forward Lappies Labuschagne will miss their first match through suspension, but will be available to play from the second round onwards.