Stellenbosch boss Steve Barker has warned his span to be wakker as they go for the double this season. With the Carling Black Label Cup on display at their base in the Winelands, Stellies are still in with a shout for the Nedbank Cup trophy too.

They travel to KZN minnows Milford FC for tonight’s 7pm Round of 16 clash at the Princess Magogo Stadium. And Barker has warned his manne to be on the toes against the Motsepe Foundation Championship outfit, who reached this stage by knocking out giants Kaizer Chiefs in the previous round. The experienced tactician tells club media: “We’re excited to once again be involved in a cup competition.

“It’s always exciting and the Nedbank Cup is a massive trophy to play for. It’s the cup of dreams, and it’s nice to see teams like Milford FC reach this stage of the tournament after a giant-killing act in the last round. “For them, when you are playing in the lower division, there is no real pressure and you have nothing to lose. You’re on television and the occasion gives you a lift, and it’s an opportunity for the players to showcase their abilities “I’m well aware of these type of matches and we experienced it against Pretoria Callies already this season, in a tough match that could have gone either way, so it’s important that we’re not complacent and don’t underestimate the opposition because if we do, it will be at our own peril.”