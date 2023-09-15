The PSL is back this weekend with Stellenbosch and Cape Town City hitting the road as they look to get back to winning ways. Both teams made bright starts to the season, with Stellies winning three of their first four games in all competitions and City winning their first two.

But that’s all forgotten now, as Steve Barker’s Maroons lost three in a row before the international break and City tasting defeat four times. 𝙉![CDATA[]]>𝙚![CDATA[]]>𝙭![CDATA[]]>𝙩 𝙈![CDATA[]]>𝙖![CDATA[]]>𝙩![CDATA[]]>𝙘![CDATA[]]>𝙝



🏆 #DStvPrem

🗓️ Sat, 16 SEPT

🆚 Lamontville Golden Arrows

🏟️ Mpumalanga Stadium

🕒 15H00

📺 SS PSL or stream the match on Showmax! #StellenboschFC 🍇 pic.twitter.com/vlnEQgvTzs — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) September 11, 2023 Having fallen to 11th in the league standings with six points from five games played ahead of Saturday’s 3pm trip to second-placed Golden Arrows, Barker is looking to tally his troops. He says: “It’s important for them not to doubt themselves and to continue to have a high level of belief that we can still have a really good season.

“We want to do well in the league. So we need to get back to winning ways as soon as possible.” With the Fifa Break over, here are our next three #DStvPrem fixtures:



🔳 AmaZulu (A)

🔳 TS Galaxy (A)

🔳 Cape Town Spurs (H)



How many points are we winning? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/2XIeX5k7NL — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) September 14, 2023 Meanwhile, City boss Eric Tinkler has been hard at work to restore their “winning mentality” ahead of their restart at AmaZulu in Sunday’s 5.30pm kickoff. While the Citizens sit 13th on the log with six points and one spot above their hosts due to boasting one more win this term, the Cape side have failed to beat their Durban rivals in their previous 10 league meetings.