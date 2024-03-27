Everything is going right for Steve Barker and the Stellenbosch FC project, bafethu! After winning their first cup title, the Carling Knockout Cup, the Winelands side now has a realistic chance at qualifying for Africa too.

The PSL has four spots reserved in continental competitions, for the top three in the league and the Nedbank Cup winner. Stellies currently sit in fourth place in the table going into this Saturday’s match against Royal AM at Danie Craven Stadium. Unbeaten: Ernst Middendorp. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix They are just one point behind SuperSport United in third and second-placed Orlando Pirates, who have both played a match more than the Bolanders.

They also carry the hopes of the province in the Nedbank Cup where they have a date with SuperSport in the quarterfinals on Saturday, 13 April. Meanwhile, at Ikamva, after a troubled first half of the season, Cape Town Spurs are starting to take flight thanks to an unbeaten record this year under new coach Ernst Middendorp. The dates and kick-off times for the #NedbankCup quarter-finals. 👇 pic.twitter.com/jQNwBqa3Le — Nedbank Sport (@nedbanksport) March 24, 2024 Two wins and two draws sees the Urban Warriors close in on the playoff spot, with only two points between them and Richards Bay who are the current occupants of 15th place.