Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker wants his side to kap aan as they power to their best season ever. The Maroons have already won their first senior this term, when they were crowned the Carling Black Label Cup in December and they are still in with a shot for the double after reaching the Nedbank Cup last eight at the weekend.

Good position: Steve Barker. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix Stellies avoided a banana skin at Kaizer Chiefs’ slayers, Milford FC, thrashing the KZN NFD side 6-1 in Durban on Friday night. Barker’s manne showed no mercy, as Andre de Jong and Anicet Oura both bagged braces and Mervyn Boji and Devin Titus also got on the scoresheet, with Iqraam Rayners pulled the strings with four assists. Rout: Stellies beat Milford 6-1. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix With the international break kicking off this week, Stellies’ next assignment is hosting Royal AM in the PSL on 30 March, as the Bolanders look to climb to second in the standings on the back of a 17-match unbeaten run.

Boss Barker tells the SABC of their season so far: "If you look at the season thus far obviously losing on away goal in a semifinal in the MTN8, going on to win the Carling and now being in the last eight of the Nedbank and also in a good strong position on the log table. "I think it's now 17 games unbeaten of 13 wins and four draws which is really, really an incredible run."



Stellies head coach Steve Barker after their victory over Milford!



𝐌![CDATA[]]>𝐢![CDATA[]]>𝐥![CDATA[]]>𝐟![CDATA[]]>𝐨![CDATA[]]>𝐫![CDATA[]]>𝐝 𝐅![CDATA[]]>𝐂 1⃣➖6⃣ 𝐒![CDATA[]]>𝐭![CDATA[]]>𝐞![CDATA[]]>𝐥![CDATA[]]>𝐥![CDATA[]]>𝐞![CDATA[]]>𝐧![CDATA[]]>𝐛![CDATA[]]>𝐨![CDATA[]]>𝐬![CDATA[]]>𝐜![CDATA[]]>𝐡 𝐅![CDATA[]]>𝐂



🚨 LIVE

📺 S3

