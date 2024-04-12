Arsenal defender Ben White says his manskap won’t be the villains of the piece in their Premier League run-in clash with Aston Villa on Sunday at 5.30pm. The Gunners lead the race for the title from Liverpool by goal difference and holders Manchester City by a log point.

And with former Emirates Stadium boss Unai Emery bringing his Champions League spot-chasing Villans to north London, Sunday promises to be another high-stakes test of Mikel Arteta and his manne’s trophy-winning credentials. FAMILIAR FOE: Aston Villa manager Unai Emery. Picture date: Sunday March 10, 2024. Following costly errors that lead to both Bayern Munich’s goals in Tuesday night’s Champions League quarterfinal first leg, the Gunners fought back to draw the game 2-2. And White says that trait of fighting to rectify mistakes has been a huge factor in Arsenal’s chase for league and European honours.

He explains: “Yeah, I definitely appreciate that. “Whether it’s a shout from someone around you to wake up or do better, it always gets me to a place to do better. “It sharpens you up to deal with the next situation. Everyone makes mistakes, it’s part of the game, so it’s about how you react to that as a team, make sure you put the next thing right.