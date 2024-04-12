The 18-year-old is earning rave reviews for his performances since breaking into Eric ten Hag’s team in November.

Manchester United teen sensation Kobbie Mainoo is learning how to “case the joint” from seasoned midfield partner Casemiro ahead of their mission to ses three Premier League points from Bournemouth tomorrow night at 6.30pm.

So impressive has his rise been that he has already made his England debut and sealed hero status for himself with a kwaai goal in Sunday’s 2-2 draw with bitter rivals Liverpool.

And the laaitie has credited Casemiro for his awareness on the pitch, saying: “Playing with him, sometimes he might give you the ball and you’re not expecting it.

“So I think it’s having to just be knowing what he’s thinking and always scanning so, whatever he thinks is happening next, I can try to be as quick and to be clued up as to what he’s thinking to do next.