The Sharks climbed off the foot of the United Rugby Championship (URC) table on Saturday by outscoring Ulster three tries to two for a 22-12 victory at Kings Park, which ended a five-match losing run for John Plumtree’s manne in the competition.

The Irishmen struck first through a Harry Sheridan try, but the hosts levelled the scores later in the half with a converted try by Phepsi Buthelezi, which saw the teams enter halftime at 7-7.