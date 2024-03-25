The Sharks climbed off the foot of the United Rugby Championship (URC) table on Saturday by outscoring Ulster three tries to two for a 22-12 victory at Kings Park, which ended a five-match losing run for John Plumtree’s manne in the competition.
The Irishmen struck first through a Harry Sheridan try, but the hosts levelled the scores later in the half with a converted try by Phepsi Buthelezi, which saw the teams enter halftime at 7-7.
The Sharks kept the scoreboard ticking after the break as Eduan Keyter scored their second try to add to a penalty goal by Siya Masuku, but Ulster hit back with their second five-pointer to keep them within striking range of a victory.
Both teams in the 64th minute lost men to the sin bin as Ulster’s Iain Henderson and James Hume received yellow cards, as well as the Sharks’ Vincent Tshituka, but it was Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi who dealt the killer blow for the Durbanites with 15 minutes to play as he touched down for their third try.
Sharks – Tries: Phepsi Buthelezi, Eduan Keyter and Bongi Mbonambi. Conversions: Siya Masuku (2). Penalty: Masuku.
Ulster – Tries: Harry Sheridan and Kieran Treadwell. Conversion: Billy Burns.