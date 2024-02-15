Sharks skipper Lukhanyo Am warns the Stormers wie laaste lag, lag die lekkerste, ahead of Saturday’s coastal derby in the United Rugby Championship at Kings Park (5:05pm). The Stormers are in seventh place on the URC log, and have already beat the Haaie this season, in a 16-15 win at Cape Town Stadium over the festive season.

Despite the Sharks’ challenging position at the bottom of the table, Am emphasised the significance of this weekend’s battle, stating: “Hosting the Stormers at home will be very big for us. We are showing parts of our game that’s really improving, and there should be a big crowd. Fired up: Stormers’ Sti Sithole. Picture: Stormers “It’s not the ideal position that we would’ve loved to be in [but] the intention won’t change, we’ll still go out there to do our best. “For the rest of our games that are left the mindset is to get the win and get the points and climb up the ladder.”