Coach John Dobson says the Stormers soek local bragging rights from two back-to-back derbies in the United Rugby Championship, starting with Saturday’s clash with the Sharks in Durban at 5.05pm. This weekend’s battle at Kings Park is followed by a March 2 duel with the Bulls in Pretoria, and victories for Dobbo’s manne won’t just elevate their status but boost their prospects of a top-four finish in the URC.

The Stormers are currently in seventh place on the URC log with 26 points, just four behind the fourth-placed Bulls and 17 ahead of the Sharks in 16th. Goals: coach John Dobson. Picture: Mike Egerton The Kapenaars already boast wins over both teams and the 10th-placed Lions, and coming up trumps over the next few weeks will see them ‘retain’ the SA Shield which has officially been scrapped. But, in a Stormers presser on Tuesday, Dobbo made no bones about what his span needs to do after a three week break, saying: “We’ve got two big local derbies now …

“We put ourselves under a bit of pressure by having a poor tour and we’re paying the price for that still. “That’s what makes these derbies so, so important to us. Hooker Andre-Hugo Venter can't wait to get going again as our @Vodacom #URC campaign resumes this weekend with a coastal clash in Durban. #iamastormer #dhldelivers https://t.co/yaobPl3v2E — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) February 13, 2024 “If we want to secure top eight and play in the playoffs and secure [a place in] the Champions Cup, these are really important games for us. We put ourselves under this pressure and turned the ship around in a sense, but the real test is going to be against these two teams. “For us, in the local derbies, trying to get into the top four… us against the Bulls is very important because of a four-point gap.

“Irrespective, we’re still in a good position to attack for the top four. Both of these are non-negotiable. “If you come out of that mini-log on top you can argue you’re the best team in South Africa.” We'll be celebrating our rugby roots in the upcoming @Vodacom #URC Origin Rounds, which give us a chance to pay tribute to everyone who played a role in the journey to where we are today. #iamastormer #dhldelivers #FromGrassrootsToGreatness pic.twitter.com/CGbn00cvPV — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) February 13, 2024 Dobson also confirms that lock Salmaan Moerat, loose forward Evan Roos, flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and prop Frans Malherbe are all training and up for selection this week, along with new recruit centre Wandisile Simelane.