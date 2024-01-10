Star No.8 Hacjivah Dayimani says the Stormers’ Champions Cup playoff hopes rest with Saturday’s “do or die” clash against Sale Sharks at Cape Town Stadium (kick-off 7:30pm). The Stormers can take a moerse step towards the knockouts by beating the English giants, who are just ahead of John Dobson’s fourth-placed manne in Pool 4 on points difference, having also won one match and lost one.

After beating champions La Rochelle with a late Manie Libbok conversion in their last outing in the competition, the Capetonians will look to extend their unbeaten home run and stay alive to challenge for silverware. And Dayimani, who won Man of the Match award in the United Rugby Championship win over the Sharks before New Year’s Day, says: “It’s mission critical for us now, we like in the army – just try and zoom in the lens and become snipers, because every game and point counts now. “This is a make or break part of the season. Every game is a knockout game for us now, it’s do or die … playoffs are around the corner and we want to be in a good position when it comes, and we want a home playoff to give to our fans.”

Dayimani is also excited to reunite with his former Lions bra Wandisile Simelane, and believes the on-loan Bulls outside back can become one of the best No.13s in SA working under Stormers defence guru Norman Laker. He adds: “I fully believe this will really help him. Especially with how it helped me, defensively, working with a guy like Norman Laker. “Without a doubt, he has X factor, he is very talented and he could be one of the best 13s the country has ever seen.”