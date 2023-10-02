The official X account of the Rugby World Cup posted a picture with the caption “AM IS BACK”, saying the midfielder will replace Mapimpi, who sustained a a fracture to his face following theSpringboks’ bruising encounter against Tonga.

Star Springboks’ centre Lukhanyo Am will replace the injured Makazole Mapimpi at the Rugby World Cup.

Am missed out on the original Springboks’ World Cup squad after sustaining a knee injury in a Test against Argentina. But he was put on a standby list with the likes ofHandre Pollard.

Now both Am and Pollard are back in the squad after the flyhalf previously replaced Malcom Marx in the squad following the hooker’s World Cup-ending knee injury.

Before Am’s injury he wasn’t quite as his best, as he was also making his way back from a different knee injury. But, when in form, Am us arguably the best outside centre on the planet and a huge player for the Springboks.