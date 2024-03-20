Rassie Erasmus suggests an overhaul of the SA sevens structures to help with player availability and depth at the struggling Blitzboks. Assistant coach Philip Snyman was last week named Springbok Sevens head coach with immediate effect after Sandile Ngcobo stepped down following a swak run of form for the South African span.

The Blitzboks, who had finished in the top two in 12 of the previous 16 World Sevens seasons, are currently seventh on the standings after finishing ninth and 11th in their last two events. Coaching change announced for the #Blitzboks - more here: https://t.co/XWUGYfVx5g #PoweredByUnity pic.twitter.com/dLa2uYixG4 — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) March 13, 2024 Ngcobo took over from Neil Powell in September 2022, inheriting a team that saw stalwarts JC Pretorius, Muller du Plessis, Angelo Davids and Sako Makata all pak en waai to the 15-man game. Speaking on the probleme at the Blitzboks, Bok boss Erasmus tells Sport24: “When a South African team is not performing, it is not one person’s fault. It is not the head coach’s fault alone.

“The sevens series was always in a window where you could borrow from Griquas or the Lions [or other SA unions], but now those teams are all playing while the sevens series is on. "When they get an injury or two, there unfortunately isn't the easiest to phone Jake [White at the Bulls] and ask him for a player because Jake has to use that player this weekend. “That is something that we have to overcome, so that there are 23 or 24 signed players, and that is what the new structure must try and sort out.”