Winning in the Land of the Long White Cloud is never easy, but Springbok Sevens assistant coach Philip Snyman knows what it takes and he is excited about the prospect of this weekend’s New Zealand Sevens in Hamilton. In his playing days, Snyman played in three consecutive finals in New Zealand, where he experienced the joy and elation of a tournament victory (in 2017), but also the heartbreak and despair of finishing second (in 2016 and 2018).

That experience will come in handy this weekend, when the Blitzboks line up in the fourth tournament of the 2023 World Rugby Sevens Series, and Snyman is excited to see what the South Africans can deliver in Hamilton. Yes, sleeping patterns will have to be adjusted this weekend...@WeBuyCars_SA #BlitzIgnite pic.twitter.com/wBsuKelKKk — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) January 18, 2023 He says: “It’s always difficult to play in New Zealand... “So this weekend, our message is to play for the badge on your chest, play for each other and make the most of this weekend in New Zealand.”