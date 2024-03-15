New Springbok assistant coach Tony Brown has groot planne to evolve their attack as head coach Rassie Erasmus looks to complete a World Cup title three-peat in 2027. The former All Blacks flyhalf is bringing with him a vision to boost the back-to-back world champions' strategies in the opponent’s half.

Acknowledging the four-time world-beaters' success under Erasmus, Brown is excited to work with the likes of electrifying backs Canan Moodie, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Cheslin Kolbe. Attack guru: Tony Brown. Picture: REUTERS/Esa Alexander Brown says: “What the Springboks have done over the last two World Cups is massively impressive; the way they’re able to win big games of rugby and win the key moments in games has been a pleasure to watch. It’s just exciting to be part of it going forward. “Can I make a massive difference to how the Springboks attack? One hundred percent, yes. I really believe that if we add a few things in attack to the way the Boks play, they can be just as dominant in attack as they are in scrums, lineouts and lineout drives.

“It's going to be my job to find those little things with which we can improve the offensive game. It's going to be exciting for me to do it with a bunch of incredible rugby players." A former All Black and former Irishman walks into a #Springboks team as new assistants to Rassie Erasmus. Their tenure starts with double tests against Ireland and New Zealand in 2024. What a baptism of fire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PmQUkiHULO — Leighton Koopman (@Leighton_K) March 12, 2024 Erasmus, meanwhile, is not looking to play it safe to boost the Boks’ win percentage between World Cup showpieces, and rather prioritise winning an unprecedented three titles in a row. He says: “We certainly did lose a few Test matches in the last couple of years between World Cups because we tried things to know the answers when we get to the World Cup.