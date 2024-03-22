Edinburgh's South African-born prop WP Nel may be coming back home, but he is not expecting the Stormers to roll out the mat for them when they lock horns at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday at 5.05pm. Nel and his high-flying manskap come into the United Rugby Championship (URC) clash in fourth place on the log five places above their hosts.

And the 37-year-old, who started his professional career at Newlands back in 2008, is expecting coach John Dobson's manne to fight to climb up the table. WP Nel is gearing up to join a special and historic 200 club in Cape Town this Saturday



He tells his team's website: "It will definitely be a different challenge, especially with where they are in the table as well. "They'll want to get a win and get up in the table. We need to be on top of our game this weekend so that's what we'll need to do to get the win."

While he is looking forward to see some familiar faces, Nel is a bonafide Edinburgh legend, as he prepares for what will be his 200th cap - with the team set to be named this afternoon. He adds: “It’s special. Not everyone gets to play 200 games. “To be part of Edinburgh Rugby for 12 years and get to 200 games, it’s definitely special.