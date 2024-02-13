After a slow start to the season, United find themselves in sixth place on the log – six behind Tottenham Hotspur in fourth place.

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag knows the race for the Premier League’s top four is heating up, and he reckons so too is his manne.

With 14 matches to go, though, Ten Hag knows his span can still make the Champions League spots, and says after they beat fifth-placed Aston Villa 2-1 on Sunday: “I never think in negative scenarios, I’m thinking positive. We know we have to catch up, but we are not there yet and still we have to catch up.

Positive: Erik ten Hag. Picture: Martin Rickett

“But I think we are in a good mood and we have to keep this process going and we have to still improve. If we do this, with many games to play, we will see what happens.”

Hero of the day Scott McTominay, who came off the bench to head home the winner, says of his role: “I’ll just keep doing what I’m doing. I don’t want to take it too personally if I’m not playing. I just want to come on and give my best​.”