HELLO my good football people… [I] was in Durban over the last week or so and one thing is for sure, it ain’t just Cape Town that follows the Premier League in South Africa! Not that I didn’t know that, but it was mad, wherever I went on Saturday the football was playing… no Amazulu, Arrows or Royal AM shirts in sight… (Not saying it’s a good thing).

Mind you, no Liverpool, Arsenal or Chelsea either! KZN is Man Utd territory… and the guys love to talk about how big a fan they are and the history of their support via family, back to the ‘Busby Babes’. No different to Cape Town! But anyway, much respect to them, despite the crisis at Old Trafford, they’re loud, proud and loyal! Had a great Saturday evening, of course Chelsea’s third Premier League win on the trot set the mood, but then sat back and feasted on an absolutely brilliant game at St James’s.

Ok, first things first - Chelsea were good and deserved the result, hit the woodwork a couple of times, dominated possession blah blah, but it was panic stations at the end, with the Cottagers pushing for the equaliser. Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo (left) and Fulham’s Raul Jimenez (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture date: Saturday January 13, 2024. There was no coordination, no idea how to manage the game, no one leading the team. It’s been a similar story over the last few games, but despite the immaturity and inexperience, points are ticking and the Blues are moving in the right direction… What a contrast Newcastle against City was! Top-end football, end-to-end, high-tempo, great to watch, great skill and brilliant goals to go with it. Of course the Geordies going 2-1 up was incredible, but it always felt like City were gonna come away with something.

With Kevin de Bruyne waiting to come on just after the hour, despite his lack of game time, I stuck a live bet on Pep Guardiola’s lot to win the game. Yaaaay, bonus time! Really enjoyed that. INSPIRATIONAL: Kevin de Bruyne of Manchester City reacts during the English Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City in Newcastle, Britain, 13 January 2024. As mentioned before, barring the new Twitter (X) plastic fan brigade, most of us (who don’t have a chance of winning the league) want City to win it. It doesn’t matter if they do… just can’t be Arsenal or Liverpool, it’d be exactly the same if Chelsea or United were in contention, no one would want either to lift another title. Did someone mention Villa? Back to Man United and I predicted a draw against Spurs, but wow, they were terrible. Somehow coming away with a point, but for me Spurs were the much better side. They may not have created enough to say they dominated, although possession stats were telling (65 percent for the visitors), but just structure, tactics, energy, they appeared miles ahead of Erik ten Hag’s side who looked devoid of any real ideas.

As much as I don’t like United, in my old age (and as a father to a young professional sportsman) I felt happy for Rasmus Hojlund getting himself another good goal. The pressure he’s under is intense and he’s obviously a good player, similarly to Nicolas Jackson at Chelsea. There was a moment as he was running full tilt down the line and cut the ball inside nutmeg’ing the defender. Takes talent and confidence to do that, hopefully for him, he’s gonna start producing. With new 29 percent shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe casting his beady business eye over proceedings, it’s clear there’s going to be change at Old Trafford. It simply can’t continue like this.

United (like Chelsea) are an upper mid-table club, nowhere near the cutting edge of the Premier League. As for Timo Werner pitching up at Tottenham! Oh dear… loved at Chelsea for his commitment and 110 percent effort week-in-week-out, but couldn’t hit the water if he fell out of a boat. His crossing was abysmal too.