Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag and his young guns are feeling bakgat after their pak slae of West Ham on Sunday. A photo of United’s talented Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo celebrating arm-in-arm during their 3-0 victory has lit up social media.

Ten Hag’s team leapfrogged the Hammers into sixth in the Premier League table with their biggest home league win this season, and the Dutchman wysed that seeing the trio strut their stuff confirmed the promise he had seen in the m. Glad: Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag. Picture: Martin Rickett Ten Hag says: “You didn’t believe me. We bought players in the summer for the future.

“We made choices to give players who deserved it opportunities in the team, in Garnacho and Mainoo. Hojlund is progressing. 👑![CDATA[]]>👑![CDATA[]]>👑 pic.twitter.com/WEgV5GItWT — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 4, 2024 “We have a front line that is a threat for every opponent and they enjoy playing football. The three youngsters celebrating together, it is not about one player, it is the team, 11 defending, 11 attacking, it was enjoyable to watch.” The boss was a big fan of our clinical attacking display on Sunday 👌#MUFC || #MUNWHU — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 5, 2024 [email protected]