Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag wants to leave the bad vibes in 2023 and hit the ground running in the new year. Bruno Fernandes and his United teammates ended last year with a 2-1 Premier League defeat to Nottingham Forest that left them eighth on the log after 20 matches.

Their poor run last year has seen the pressure increase on Ten Hag, but the Dutchman wants them to put that behind them as they prepare to travel to Wigan in the FA Cup Third Round tonight at 10.15pm. Ten Hag tells the club’s media: “We’ve had a very tough programme in 2023. I think one of the toughest schedules from all the clubs across Europe. “We played so many games, so we have to take time to be refreshed and get ready for the second half of the season.

“We have a lot to play for with the Premier League and FA Cup. In the cup, it’s always about do or die. We have to be ready because our opponent will be always 100 percent, especially playing in a cup against Manchester United. “We must be prepared and like the expectations for every game, we have to win.” There were no major upsets in the FA Cup over the weekend, with Manchester City klapping Huddersfield 5-0 yesterday, while Arsenal and Liverpool played in the late match last night.