Holders Manchester City and Premier League title rivals Arsenal will learn who they take on in the Champions League quarterfinal today at 1pm. And they could be slated to square up in the draw in Nyon, Switzerland as all seeding and restrictions go out of the window at this stage of the competition.

Also in midweek, three-time finalists Atletico Madrid beat three-time champs Inter Milan to make the quarters. Kylian Mbappe and Paris St Germain will continue their quest for a maiden title, while five-time winner Barcelona, six-time champions Bayern Munich and record 14-time winners Real Madrid also lie in wait. Find out who will face who from 1pm today, in the final season of the Champions League’s current format.

Barcelona Bayern Munich Borussia Dortmund